How to unlock JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone is a brand-new addition to the game's arsenal. Exclusive to the KV Broadside, in MW3 and Warzone, it converts this powerful shotgun into a formidable Battle Rifle. In the right hands, this weapon can tear down squads with ease without them ever finding out what killed them.

This article will discuss how you can get your hands on the brand-new JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

The brand-new attachment for the KV Broadside, the JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part, can be unlocked by completing all the Week 2 challenges in WZ, MW3 multiplayer, or Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Warzone

Open up to 30 loot caches in the North-East region in Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Open up to 30 loot caches in the North-West region in Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Open up to 30 loot caches in the Central region in Warzone's Rebirth Island

Open up to 30 loot caches in the South-West region in Warzone's Rebirth Island

Place in the top 10 at least seven times in Warzone Season 3

Complete a minimum of 20 contracts on Warzone's battlefield.

MW3 multiplayer

Get up to 30 operators quick scope kills with recommended battle rifles

Get up to 20 operator kills with a scope equipped to a suppressed recommended shotgun

Get a total of 10 operator longshot kills with the KV Broadside

Get at least five operator Kingslayer kills in a single match 10 times

Get a total of 20 operator clean kills with recommended shotguns

Get up to 15 operator double kills with recommended weapons

Get up to 15 operator quick scope kills shortly after sprinting with recommended shotguns

MW3 Zombies

Get up to 500 kills with a recommended battle rifle while Speed Cola is active in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get up to 250 kills with a recommended Epic rarity or higher pistol in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get a minimum of 150 kills with a recommended weapon in the High Threat Zone in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get a total of five Mimic kills with a recommended weapon in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get at least 200 fire damage kills with a shotgun in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get 10 kills with a recommended shotgun without taking damage 30 times in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

Get 200 hipfire kills with a recommended shotgun in MW3 Zombies Season 3.

That marks the end of this guide to getting the JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone.

