Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges are now available bringing fans a new set of tasks to complete and rewards to earn. This week's set of tasks follows the same format they did last season. All three game modes, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, come with seven unique challenges each, completing which will reward the player with experience points. To earn the final reward for this week, players must complete at least five of the seven challenges in any of the modes.

In this article, we will take a look at all the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges and the rewards that you earn by completing them.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges and their rewards

Here are all the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges along with the rewards:

MW3 (Multiplayer)

MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 1 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges are quite straightforward. However, where you might encounter issues is with the Quickscope tasks. For these two tasks, playing the Hardcore Playlist is advised. With that said, the following are all the challenges in Multiplayer this week:

Get 35 Operator Crouch Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended LMGs - 2500 XP

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended LMGs - 5000 XP

Get 30 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended LMGs - 7500 XP

Complete 8 Reloads with a Recommended LMG while Taking Damage - 10000 XP

Get 25 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Suppressed Recommended LMGs - 5000 XP

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended SMGs - 5000 XP

Get 4 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 3 Times with Recommended LMGs - 7500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 1 challenges and their rewards

The MW3 Zombies challenges too aren't difficult by any means. Although they can be time-consuming, you will be able to complete them in only a few infils. Here are all the challenges that you can take on this week:

Get 750 Kills with a Recommended LMG - 2500 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended LMG with Cryofreeze - 5000 XP

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended LMG - 7500 XP

Get 30 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 10000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended LMG while Aiming Down Sights - 5000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched Assault Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 150 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

Warzone Season 3 Week 1 challenges and their rewards

In Warzone, the challenges are more location-specific. Meaning, that most of the tasks this week simply ask you, the player, to get kills in certain locations on the new Rebirth Island map. Here are all the challenges that you must complete this week:

In Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-East Region(Bioweapons, Industry, Harbor, Chemical Engineering,) - 7500 XP

In Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region(Prison, Headquarters, Factory) - 7500 XP

Place in the Top 10, 7 time(s) - 10000 XP

Open 75 Loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region(Dock, Control Center) - 5000 XP

In Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the South-West Region(Stronghold, Living Quarters) - 5000 XP

Revive a Teammate 15 time(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges

Final reward for the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges explored

The final reward for completing Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges is the JAK Shadow Titan Kit. As mentioned earlier, to avail it, you must complete any 5 out of the 7 challenges in any of the modes.

The JAK Shadow Titan Kit is an Aftermarket Part for the Bruen MK9 LMG. The kit comes with an integrated suppressor, that keeps you off the map when shooting. Furthermore, it gives the LMG a massive boost in terms of aim down sight and movement speeds, and allows for quicker reloads.

This makes the LMG comparable to an Assault Rifle, giving it the much-needed mobility boost that allows you to play aggressively. Hence, it is recommended to get on the grind as soon as possible to unlock this Aftermarket Kit by completing all the Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Week 1 challenges

