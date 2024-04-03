All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 is live, bringing various game balancing changes such as gameplay adjustments, weapon tweaks, new challenges, UI/UX fixes, and stability improvements. However, players won't find any new content in this recent seasonal update. The Call of Duty content blog has revealed a list of content that will debut with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The mid-season update will continue the Dark Aether story, introducing the third rift. It will also bring new challenges and three new Schematics to aid player progress, including a method to disguise among Mercenaries, Dead Wire for explosive weaponry, and a method to outlast the gas. Additionally, a new Warlord named Rainmaker will be introduced. Players need to wait for the mid-season Reloaded update to enjoy these features.

This article will provide all the changes that Modern Warfare 3 Zombies received with the Season 3 update.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3: Gameplay changes, new Prestige challenges, and more

According to the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 patch notes, these are all the changes:

GAMEPLAY

Perk-A-Colas

Aether Shroud

Addressed an issue that allowed Aether Shroud visual effects to remain on an Operator in the Third Person for longer than intended.

Acquisitions

Removed the ability to apply Aether Tools to Vehicle Turrets.

Note: While players could elect to use the tool on the Vehicle Turret, the damage would not scale properly which would waste the Aether Tool.

WEAPONS

Wonder Weapons

The V-R11

Addressed an issue that prevented the V-R11 from transforming Warlord Bodyguards into Zombies.

ATTACHMENTS

JAK Purifier

Decreased the amount of damage that the JAK Purifier does to Elite and Boss enemy types.

The JAK Purifier was overperforming with the previous tuning against more difficult enemies.

With this new tuning, players can still utilize the attachment to manage large groups of lesser enemies in all Threat Zones and use different tactics to engage more difficult foes.

CHALLENGES

Prestige Challenges

Unlock new Prestige Calling Card Challenges at each level of prestige reached, and select up to five challenges to track, including any from across the game.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where the Containment Level would overlap the amount of customization options in the Recruit Operator selection menu.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

