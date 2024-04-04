How to use Specialist Perk in Warzone Rebirth Island

The Specialist Perk has returned to Warzone Rebirth Island with Season 3. It is one of the most powerful upgrades in the game and, needless to say, extremely rare. Veteran fans of the series will be well aware of its potential, but for beginners, it essentially grants you the power of all other Perks in the game, making it an absolute must-have that can change the tide of a match in your favor.

With that said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Specialist Perk in Warzone Rebirth Island, where to find it, and more.

How to get the Specialist Perk in Warzone Rebirth Island

As mentioned earlier, the Specialist Perk in Warzone Rebirth Island is quite hard to find. The developers needed to make it a rare spawn as it is overpowered, to say the least.

Getting your hands on it will require some luck. However, if you look hard enough and in the right places, you might just find it.

The Specialist Perk can be usually found in Orange Loot Boxes that are spread across the map. However, you are not guaranteed to find it.

Moreover, you are advised to look for the Specialist Perk in the hot-drop POIs in Warzone Rebirth Island. Since a lot of players drop and compete for survival in these locations, the probability of it spawning in such areas is quite high.

The Specialist Perk is quite easy to identify once found. Simply going by its appearance, it will look like a generic box of Perks with a fist icon in the middle surrounded by stars. To acquire it, just get close to it and use your equip button to loot it. This will make your character pick it up and use it.

So, what happens after you pick up the Perk? Apart from all the default Perks that all Operators are assigned right from their first spawn i.e., Tac Pads, Commando Gloves, Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, and Overkill, the Specialist Perk will give you the power of all the 29 other Perks in the game.

This means you will wield the benefits of the following in Warzone Rebirth Island:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm. Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker. Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

