How to use Mountaineer Perk in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone received an expansion update after fully integrating with Modern Warfare 3 and got perks like Mountaineer. It is a simple ability to help you take less damage while jumping from higher grounds like steep mountains or out of buildings, balconies, and windows. Despite its limited functionality, it is a great perk to have and can also help you gain a substantial advantage over enemy squads.

Warzone’s perks are quite balanced and can help you maximize your gameplay performance. You can typically find different perk packages through ground loot, but we recommend you build a loadout around your custom loadout to make the most out of it. Fortunately, it is easy to build a personalized package in the game.

This article will highlight the best way to equip and use in Warzone.

How to equip Mountaineer perk in a Warzone loadout?

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to sift through the perks list and create your custom perk package in Warzone.

Launch the game and head over to the Weapons tab.

Click on your selected perk package and then go to Custom Package.

Once you enter the new menu, you can select up to four custom perks for each package.

You need to combine perks in this menu and equip the Mountaineer ability in one of the available slots.

Once you have created the custom pack, you need to equip it to your preferred class to be able to use it in a match.

It is important to note that the Mountaineer perk does not provide any additional value in terms of movement speed or gunplay. However, you can use its limited features to your advantage, outsmart enemy operators, and score several kills.

How to use the Mountaineer perk efficiently in Warzone?

The Mountaineer perk enables you to take reduced fall damage. While this might not sound impressive, it has various applications. You can use this perk to cut your parachute earlier while gliding and still survive the fall, which others would probably not. This makes you faster by reducing your time to reach the ground and makes it easier to be less dependent on your chute.

This perk can also prove to be a great tool while making quick rotations in close quarters, as you can comfortably jump from higher floors in a building. In turn, this opens up new routes to attack your enemy and provides you with time to reset in between gunfights.

However, it is best to learn the safe distances before committing to skydivers, as it can be fatal. You can survive jumps from around 20-meter heights and some more with full health with Mountaineer.

Some of the best perks that can be paired with Mountaineer are Double Time, High Alert, and EOD. The first increases your movement speed, the second provides you with information if you are spotted by enemies, and the last increases your resistance to explosives like grenades. Overall, the entire package increases your chances of survival and can help you secure a neat Warzone victory.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty updates.