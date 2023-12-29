JGOD's recommended perks for Warzone Season 1

Warzone content creator JGOD is back with another video explaining the best perks for Warzone Season 1. He discussed in detail each perk available in the game as well as what he thinks are the best ones to pick currently. There are seven standout perks across four slots, which include popular picks like Double Time and High Alert and underrated ones like Cold-Blooded.

JGOD's loadout includes Mountaineer and Sleight of Hand for slots 1 and 2, Quick Fix for slot 3, and High Alert for slot 4. However, there are also other great perks you can try depending on your playstyle preference. Here are JGOD's recommended perks in Warzone Season 1.

JGOD's best perks for Warzone Season 1

There are a few perks that stand out in Warzone Season 1 (Image via Activision)

1) Mountaineer (Perk Slot 1 or 2)

Mountaineer is a JGOD-recommended perk in Warzone Season 1. It greatly reduces the fall damage by doubling the damage you can withstand before it's lethal. With Mountaineer, you can fall from up to 27 meters without getting insta-dead, a great leap from the initial 13.5 meters.

It's an underrated perk that is particularly useful in Vondel and Ashika Island, where you can literally jump off buildings and immediately shoot people descending in parachutes.

2) Sleight of Hand (Perk Slot 1 or 2)

Sleight of Hand allows you to reload your weapons faster, a slightly different perk from what was seen in Warzone Season 2. However, the reload speed varies largely on the type of weapon, so it's best to test it out first before making this a staple in your perks list.

3) Quick Fix (Perk Slot 3)

Quick Fix is on JGOD's list of recommended perks, as it proves a valuable addition to your kit by increasing your health regeneration rate. With Quick Fix, killing or inserting a plate immediately triggers health regeneration, and capturing objectives increases the regeneration rate. This is useful in combat, especially during crucial gunfights.

4) Cold-Blooded (Perk Slot 3)

Cold-Blooded is one of the underrated perks in Warzone Season 1. It makes the user undetectable by thermal optics, Tactical Cameras, and Recon Drones. It's also a direct counter to High Alert and Combat Scout, which is great considering a lot of players equip these perks.

5) Birdseye (Perk Slot 4)

Birdseye is one of the strongest perks in the game that has no direct counter. With this perk, your UAVs show the headings of the enemy squad, and you can detect Ghosted players who are marked by a red dot. It's a powerful perk that reveals everyone in the area and is also a direct counter to Ghost.

6) High Alert (Perk Slot 4)

While Birdseye tends to be a powerful perk in squads, High Alert is the better choice for solo players. With this perk, you get Vision Pulses when spotted by an enemy. It's a simple perk that is advantageous in many scenarios.

This wraps up JGOD's list of recommended perks for Warzone Season 1.