JGOD shares first look at Stamina Bar in Modern Warfare 3

CoD guru JGOD has shared a brand new look at the upcoming Stamina Bar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 via a video on his Twitter account. It shows the player's Stamina Bar on the bottom-left corner of the season, and how it reduces when they sprint in the game. Since it will bring about a significant change to gameplay, this article will go over more details regarding this brand new feature and when it will come to the game.

What is the Stamina Bar in Modern Warfare 3?

The Stamina Bar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is an indicator that changes based on your movement, and if you move too fast, it goes down. This suggests that you won't be able to constantly use the Tac-Sprint option to maneuver through the maps.

While it's precise details are yet to be disclosed by Activision, it seems like that you will be slowed down if the Stamina Bar reaches its lowest capacity. We have seen features like this in multiple games, and this time Call of Duty will be potentially be introducing it in MW3.

Earlier, the developers also re-added the fan-favorite movement mechanism Slide Cancel, but a part of the community did not like the excessive movement in the game. Although it is quite popular, the developers wanted to create a balanced environment for all kind of players. Whether the Stamina Bar will fix the balancing issues or not is something that only time will tell, but this is surely a massive change in CoD multiplayer.

When will the Stamina Bar come to Modern Warfare 3?

The Stamina Bar feature will reportedly be added to MW3 Season 1 on December 6. CoD guru JGOD revealed that this feature was present in an early build of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1.

Meanwhile, a developer also mentioned the addition of the Stamina Bar in Sledgehammer Games' Q and A session with content creator Repullze. They revealed that it will come to the game soon, but did not clarify a specific release date.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and guides regarding MW3.