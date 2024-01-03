Warzone is bringing back forgotten DMZ features in the new battle royale

Call of Duty Warzone is set to receive its first mid-seasonal update after Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) integration. Activision reportedly has a lot of new gameplay content in the pipeline for the battle royale and might bring back some of the prequel’s survival mode items, like the Weapon Case and Covert Exfil. Such introductions will surely create a balance change and help players utilize new playstyles.

Warzone is a strategic shooter title at its core and the community can benefit from the presence of more utilities to win matches. It is important to note that the publisher or developers have yet to officially release confirmation about including these items and could deploy the upcoming update without them.

This article will highlight the possible presence of the Weapon Case and Covert Exfil in Warzone.

What are the Weapon Case and Covert Exfil features from DMZ coming to Warzone?

The Weapon Case existed as a singular public event in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode that provided a range of rewards. However, it was accessible for everyone in the lobby and could quickly put a target on the backs of you or the squad that secures it. This was primarily because the case had a tracker and revealed its location on the map for all players.

This means that everyone could potentially try and snatch away your case to secure the in-game rewards for themselves. The rewards typically included different weapon blueprints and other usable cosmetics. It is quite exclusive, as only one case would spawn on the map.

The Covert Exfil, as its name suggests, provides you with an alternate route to get out of the battlefield. However, we cannot confirm how it fits into the battle royale as it is a mode where the last man standing takes the win.

With a private exfil route, it might be a new method to win a match without participating in too many gunfights. The developers will surely add various intricacies to this, where players would have to complete a list of criteria to be able to climb onto a private chopper and call an end to the lobby.

The publisher might make it so that every match has only one hidden Covert Exfil to make it difficult to obtain. Moreover, whenever a team calls in a private extraction helicopter, it could be marked on the map for the entire lobby, similar to the Weapon Case.

This would also mean that only one squad can enter the helo so others can contest this opportunity for a clean Warzone victory.

This would also mean that only one squad can enter the helo so others can contest this opportunity for a clean Warzone victory.

Fans and enthusiasts can also expect to see new challenges in the game to help them unlock even better weapons and high-tier loot.