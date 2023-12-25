Obsidian blueprint bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty MW3 And Warzone celebrate the holiday spirit by introducing a brand-new Obsidian blueprint bundle in their store. The current store page for both multiplayer games features numerous holiday-themed cosmetics, and in case you're in the market to add some festive items to your collection, now is the best time to get your hands on one.

Any questions you might have regarding this cosmetic bundle will be answered below. Read on for a detailed brief on the same.

What is the price of the Obsidian blueprint bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Obsidian blueprint bundle has been priced at 500 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is roughly around $4.99, or the equivalent amount of money in your local currency.

The cosmetic bundle features a unique Rival-9 Submachine gun (SMG) blueprint. It carries a multicolor snakeskin aesthetic with a color scheme similar to the GG EZ Vault bundle cosmetics in WZ and Modern Warfare 3.

What's included in the Obsidian blueprint bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Incinerator weapon blueprint for Rival 9 (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@JCAmaterasu)

This newly featured blueprint bundle in Call of Duty's multiplayer titles contains one exclusive weapon blueprint and four other in-game items. A list of all the included items have been detailed below:

"Incinerator" Rival-9 Submachine Gun Weapon blueprint "Orb Weaver" in-game Emblem "Desert Slick" Weapon Charm "Obsidian Thoughts" Large Decal "Shattered Fractals" in-game Calling Card

Purchasing this bundle will instantaneously unlock all the cosmetics mentioned above and in-game items for you across both Warzone and MW3. Unfortunately, the weapon blueprint for Rival-9 SMG or any items listed above will not be available for sale as standalone packages and must be bought in a bundle.

If you have purchased the BlackCell Battle Pass, you can use the 1100 CP that you get with the Battle Pass to get your hands on this blueprint bundle. Furthermore, if you have not unlocked the Rival-9 SMG in your arsenal yet, purchasing this bundle will simultaneously unlock it for you in the armory.

How to buy Obsidian blueprint bundle in Warzone and MW3?

"Obsidian Thoughts" Large Decal (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@JCAmaterasu)

This featured blueprint bundle is now live in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone stores. You can follow these steps to purchase it in-game:

Launch Warzone or MW3 via Call of Duty HQ on your designated platform. Log in with your credentials. Check whether you have an available balance of 500 CP in your account. If you do, proceed to Call of Duty HQ's store page and purchase the bundle. If you don't, go to Call of Duty's official page and buy the $4.99 CP bundle. After 500 CP is credited to your account, you can proceed to buy the bundle.

For more Modern Warfare 3 and WZ news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.