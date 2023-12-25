GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Before we step into 2024, Call of Duty has a brand-new GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle in stock for both Warzone and MW3. It features three unique weapon cosmetics paired with a bunch of other in-game items for both the multiplayer titles. These weapon blueprints will feature amazing cosmetic effects and other goodies exclusive to this bundle.

Continue reading below for a detailed brief on the GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle, its contents, and price. This article will feature all the necessary details of this bundle and more.

What is the price of GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle has been priced at the standard 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), keeping in tune with their other traditional weapon bundles. This indicates that the bundle will cost you $19.99, or the equivalent value in your local currency.

The highlight of this bundle is undoubtedly the three unique, limited-time cosmetics for the Holger 556 Assault Rifle, the Holger 26 Light Machine Gun, and the DM56 Marksman Rifle. Most of these weapons have been newly introduced in the game, and it makes it worthwhile to have shiny new cosmetics with special effects applied to them.

What's included in the GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Holger 556 weapon blueprint in GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@ AustinSixx6)

The upcoming Weapon Vault bundle in Warzone and MW3 will feature three limited-time weapon blueprints and seven other in-game items. A list of what is included in this special bundle has been detailed below:

"GG EZ" Holger 556 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint "GG EZ" Holger 26 Light Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint "GG EZ" DM56 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint "Echoes" Calling Card "Brain Rig" Weapon Sticker "RGBE Ready" Weapon Charm "Deliciously Digital" Emblem 1-hour Double XP Token 1-hour Double Weapon XP Token 1-hour Double Battle Pass XP Token

Upon purchasing the entire Weapon Vault bundle for 2400 CP, you will have instantaneous access to all the above-mentioned weapon blueprints and additional in-game items. However, these cosmetics will not be available as standalone packages and must be purchased in a bundle as a whole.

Players who have managed to save 1100 CP after purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass can buy a cheaper CP package to unlock the GG EZ Weapon Vault bundle in Warzone or MW3.

If you do not own any of the weapons mentioned in the cosmetic bundle, purchasing it will instantaneously unlock all three of them in your arsenal. You can then customize your loadouts and take them out into the field.

For more Warzone and MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.