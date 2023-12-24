How to find Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

The Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies is an interesting bit of equipment. It can turn enemy zombies into allies when they come into contact with your bullets. This makes them friendly towards you and your squadmates, as they help you combat other zombies out to get you. However, using this mod is tricky, as it first needs to be acquired.

That said, this guide will help you locate and acquire Brain Rot Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find the Brain Rot Ammo Mod in MW3 Zombies

The Brain Rot Ammo Mod in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can be found via three primary sources:

By clearing out Aether Nests By completing numerous Contracts By crafting Brain Rot Schematics

Note that this reward is not a guaranteed drop, and you might have to clear multiple nests to get this item. With that said, let us begin our quest.

Clearing out Aether Nests

You can find this Mod by clearing and then cleansing Aether Nests in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. To do so, follow these steps:

Locate an Aether Nest in your vicinity. Prepare your equipment, and get your team ready to infiltrate this Nest. The primary objective in this nest will be to target yellow-colored spores poking out from walls and roofs.

After you clear out these spores, the Aether Nests will be free to enter. Make sure you have gas masks at your disposal to counter the toxic fumes that circulate the area.

The Brain Rot Mod can be found in Aether Caches inside these Nests. Proceed to cleanse these caches, and you will likely find the rare ammo mod.

Completing Contracts

As mentioned, the Ammo Mod can only be earned as a random reward. There is no specific contract that must be completed to get the item. It is recommended to pick up easy contracts, such as Cargo Delivery or even Outlast, and re-run them until you finally acquire the Brain Rot Ammo Mod.

Crafting Brain Rot Schematics

Reward Rift in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To craft this particular item in MW3 Zombies, you must first exfiltrate with the Dead Wire Ammo Mode Schematic obtained from the Reward Rifts in Tier 3 missions. After doing so, you will have instantaneous access to the Brain Rot ammo schematics, allowing you to craft this ammo mod by yourself.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 Zombies guides and news.