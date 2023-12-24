Best SVA 545 loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The SVA 545 is among the best assault rifles in its class in MW3 Zombies. It features a very high fire rate paired with high damage, making it an extremely powerful weapon in the game. However, due to the gun's erratic recoil, players are often reluctant to pick this weapon. With the right loadout, though, you could be wielding an extremely powerful gun without worrying about its inconsistent recoil.

For a comprehensive brief on the best attachments and class setup for this assault rifle, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best SVA 545 loadout attachments in MW3 Zombies

SVA 545 Loadout in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/ iijupiterx)

Here are some of the best attachments for the SVA 545 in-game:

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Muzzles: Silentfire X66 Muzzle

Silentfire X66 Muzzle Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

Citadel Grip Magazine : 60-round Magazine

: 60-round Magazine Optics: KR V4 1x Riser Optics

The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip is the first attachment of choice, targeting the weapon's incredibly high recoil. With this, the gun's idle sway, recoil, and gun kick will be lowered significantly.

The Silentfire X66 Muzzle is a suppressed muzzle that helps keep you off enemy radar.

The Citadel Grip, meanwhile, will further reduce your weapon's recoil. It will simultaneously provide great weapon stability, ensuring that the rifle maintains accuracy even in long-range engagements.

The 60-round magazine is a necessity in MW3 Zombies. Furthermore, pack-a-punching this weapon will kick up your ammo count by 120 per magazine, which is handy.

Lastly, the KR V4 1x Riser Optics is our preferred choice of optics. While it is a subjective attachment, choose whatever you are comfortable using.

Best SVA 545 class setup and perks in MW3 Zombies

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenade Tactical: Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock the SVA 545 in MW3 Zombies

TYR pistol in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

This assault rifle is extremely easy to unlock, and you can have it in your inventory by grinding to Player Level 4 in the game. This can be done by queueing in for Zombie missions or completing contracts as you free-roam.

Furthermore, completing daily and weekly challenges will help boost your level even quicker.

Best secondary to the SVA 545 in MW3 Zombies

Our secondary weapon choice to accompany this powerful Assault Rifle is the TYR pistol. It excels at close-range combat and provides players with great movement and handling speeds. We recommend you build a designated loadout for the TYR Pistol to make it even more effective on the field.

