How to destroy Aether Nest in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombie mode sessions are hosted on the upcoming Warzone map Urzikstan and contain different monsters and Aether Nests that can be eliminated to quickly get higher tier loot. This can be helpful for squads trying to breach through the red circles if they do not have the equipment to deal with boss monsters and large hordes. Some of these are also linked with challenges and can give out free rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) offers a unique sandbox survival experience on a huge battlefield that is infested with zombies and otherworldly creatures. The map, Urzikstan, is divided into three parts - outer circle, middle circle, and red circle. As you move toward the center of the map, the difficulty of the monsters and contracts increases exponentially, making it essential for you to have higher-tier equipment.

This article will highlight the best way to destroy Aether Nests in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to take down Aether Nests in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide that you can utilize to hunt down and clear out Aether Nests in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Go to your nearest Aether Nest and prepare your team to infiltrate it.

It will be visible clearly as toxic gases will be spewing out of the region, giving you your target.

You will need to enter the nest and shoot down all the yellow-colored spores that appear on the walls and roofs.

Once you complete this process, the nest will be cleared, and you can safely enter it.

It is important to note that the Aether Nests will be leaking out a toxic green gas that will continuously damage you unless you have a Gas Mask equipped in your backpack or inventory. It is best to take out any zombies and monsters nearby, as they can quickly outnumber your squad inside the nest.

How to find an Aether Nest in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is how you can easily find an Aether Nest in MW3 Zombie mode.

You need to start a fresh session and drop into the map.

After loading into the arena, open your Tac Map and look for the Aether Nest icon.

Once you find one, ping its location and utilize the waypoint to find the exact location.

You can then group up and start exterminating monsters and clear out the nest.

It is important to note that while clearing out a nest might seem like an easy task, it carries its own risks. The hordes of zombies have a knack for continuously appearing near gunfights as they are attracted to noises.

It is an exciting week for all Call of Duty fans as the entire community gets to experience a brand new survival mode filled with easter eggs and unique weapons.