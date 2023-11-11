Can you use Split Screen in Modern Warfare 3?

Split Screen gaming provides a unique social gaming experience, and fortunately, Modern Warfare 3 supports it right out of the box. Although the beta didn't have this feature, it was in the official release. The Xbox and PlayStation can play MW3 in this mode with a few prerequisites and limitations.

For instance, only two users can play in Split Screen mode, unlike in earlier launches where multiple users could simultaneously join. Setting it up is pretty straightforward this time around and can be done within a few minutes.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can set up the Split Screen feature in MW3 to play with your friends locally and online.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 in Split Screen?

Playing Modern Warfare 3 in Split Screen is quite easy. Here's how you can do it:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 and wait in the lobby.

Connect the second controller and turn it on.

Log in to your second account. If you don't have one on your system, you must make a new one.

Now, you will be prompted to join the Split Screen. Press X or A (depending on your console) on your controller.

Next, create an Activision account or log in if you already have one.

Following the above steps will show your friend in the lobby. You can now play in Split Screen locally and in Multiplayer, except in a few modes, such as Free-for-All, for obvious reasons.

Please note that if you're going to play Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Split Screen, both accounts must have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. For local play, there are no such requirements. One can instantly get started on the action thanks to the Private Match feature.

The steps above cover everything about playing MW3 in Split Screen mode; they will work for the Xbox and PlayStation systems. However, the experience on last-gen consoles would be suboptimal, so using the feature in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S and X is recommended.

Note here that you cannot play MW3 Zombies, Campaign, or Warzone in Split Screen at the moment. It's limited to only core modes like Domination and Team Deathmatch.

Modern Warfare 3 is live, featuring a robust Multiplayer experience, an intense Zombie survival mode, and a Campaign that features iconic characters. The game is available for Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

