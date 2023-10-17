5 best Call of Duty multiplayer games in history

Call of Duty is undoubtedly the most popular first-person shooter series of all time. When it was first released in 2003, it had to contend with other games such as Medal of Honor and Brothers in Arms. Later on, the Battlefield series also emerged as a direct competitor, but CoD has outlasted them all.

One of the ways that this series has survived its competition is by combining epic cinematic campaigns with exciting multiplayer modes. Over the years, the franchise has improved these two aspects by incorporating new elements or new aspects that make it feel fresh.

However, not all CoD titles are equal to one another, and some are definitely better than others. Sometimes, the campaign's narrative stands out, and sometimes, it is the multiplayer mode that is better. Here are the top five CoD multiplayer titles of all time.

5 Call of Duty titles with the best multiplayer

1) Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 had a very strong campaign. The characters elicited a strong response, the story was praised, and it gave players some of the most unforgettable scenes to ever take place in a CoD campaign. The campaign was so memorable that fans cannot wait for the return of Vladimir Makarov.

However, what it really excelled in doing was establishing the Call of Duty multiplayer experience that fans know and love today. The most memorable maps paired with the most iconic weapons ensured hours of gameplay. Furthermore, it introduced some of the best perks and killstreaks, most of which are still being used today.

While it did not possess a Zombies mode, the Spec Ops mode, which offered cooperative gameplay, is an underrated gem that gave players the opportunity to experience Call of Duty with their friends in a brand-new way.

2) Black Ops 2

Black Ops 2 introduced some of the biggest innovations to a Call of Duty campaign ever, with branching narratives, the ability to choose a loadout, and permadeath side missions. On top of this, it all took place in two separate, yet interwoven, timelines.

The multiplayer was also something to behold, as the game boasted some of the best weapons paired with fantastic gunplay. The maps were also well-designed.

Black Ops 2 also replaced killstreaks with scorestreaks, which meant players who did things to help their team win, such as securing objectives or providing support, were rewarded.

The game eventually grew to feature the most maps in a Call of Duty multiplayer title ever. This meant that players were able to enjoy it without getting sick of the maps.

3) World at War

Call of Duty: World at War was released in 2008 and put players back in World War 2. The campaign was divided between the European and the Pacific theater, and you got to play as a US Marine or a Red Army soldier named Dimitri Petrenko. The game also introduced one of the most iconic characters, Viktor Reznov.

World at War was gritty and was often difficult, especially in higher-difficulty settings. The multiplayer was quite similar to that of Modern Warfare, but it was still highly praised since it took place in a different setting. Perks and Killstreaks were key features, and the game's modes added a lot of variety to the experience.

This installment also gave Call of Duty players their very first taste of the popular Zombies mode. Players got to experience Nazi Zombies, which launched immediately after completing the campaign. You could play it with up to three other friends, and it was one of the most enjoyable minigames included in a Call of Duty installment.

4) Black Ops

Black Ops was released in 2010, and it introduced another setting to the Call of Duty franchise. Instead of being a frontline soldier in the Second World War or placed in a modern setting, players were put in the shoes of a black ops operative during the Cold War in the 1960s.

The campaign was highly praised, and the game was further elevated by its multiplayer modes. The typical game modes were present, such as team deathmatches and objective-based modes, but some fun ones were also introduced.

Modes such as One in the Chamber, which gave the player a handgun and one bullet at the start, or Sticks and Stones, which made use of crossbows, ballistic knives, and tomahawks, were some of the most memorable.

5) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

When the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2007, it introduced a shift that would change the series forever. It left the World War 2 setting that was becoming overdone at that point in favor of covering a conflict that was set in the modern era.

While the campaign provided a new setting that was not 1940s Europe or Japan, the multiplayer also stood out. However, the gameplay was still quite basic and relied more on mastering guns and maps as opposed to building loadouts. The game did introduce killstreaks, but they only provided a small benefit to the player and their team.

What helped the original Modern Warfare become successful was a combination of fantastic map design, unforgettable weapons, and fantastic gunplay.

Among all of the Call of Duty titles, these are the ones with the best multiplayer modes. The newest CoD title, Modern Warfare 3, will be released in November later this year, and fans can see how it stacks up against these fantastic titles.