How to get Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies

Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematics help upgrade your gameplay to the next level in MW3 Zombies. Using them, players can easily Pack-a-Punch their weapons without spending Essence points. This, in turn, elevates the weapon's stats by quite a few folds, making it extremely effective against zombies. Without supercharged weapons, it becomes increasingly difficult to complete the higher-tier missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Consult the article for an easy, follow-along guide to acquire these schematics. A comprehensive brief on the subject will also be provided below.

How to acquire Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies?

The Aetherium Crystal Schematic in MW3 Zombies is not easy to get a hold of. This particular one is only sporadically found at Reward Rifts from completing Tier 3 contracts in the game. However, there is a workaround to min-maxing this entire process, and it relies entirely on completing Cargo Delivery or Outlast contracts whenever available.

Follow these steps to successfully acquire Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematic in the game:

Launch Modern Wrafare 3 Zombies using your preferred client on your designated platform. Log into the game and proceed to queue for a game of Zombies. Head to Red Zones in the game. Look around for potential Outlast or Cargo Delivery contracts. Pick up as many as you can, and complete them one after the other.

As discussed above, the Refined Aetherium Crystal Schematics are rare drops from the reward rifts. Don't get demotivated if you can't get your hands on one of these schematics in the first go. Possible rewards from these contracts include:

Epic Aether Tool

Elemental Pop

Tombstone Soda

Ray Gun

You might have to re-run these contract missions multiple times over to finally acquire the Refined Aetherium Crystal schematics. Keep grinding, as the end product is worth the hassle.

How to easily complete Threat Zone 3 contracts in MW3 Zombies?

Threat Zone 3 contracts, i.e., the Cargo Delivery and Outlast contracts mentioned above, are quite easy to run. Read below for more information.

Cargo Delivery

For this mission, players can be kitted with minimal gear. The best way you farm this contract multiple times over is by bringing along Decoy Grenades and, of course, Throwing Knives to ensure that your delivery route is clear.

We do urge you to steer clear from any high-tier zombie bosses, for they could make this entire contract unnecessarily long-drawn.

Outlast

While Outlast is a bit trickier, players can set up sentry turrets and hole up with their squad to ensure the best results. We recommend you complete this mission with your duo or squadmates to help speed up the process.

