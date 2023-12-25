Paindeer bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

As the Christmas tide swoops in, Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 have a new Paindeer bundle in store, celebrating the holiday spirit. There is no better time than now to equip your unique Christmas-themed operator and weapon skins. If you still don't have one to your name, the upcoming Store bundle is the perfect pick for you.

This article explains more about the Paindeer bundle introduced in both WZ and Modern Warfare 3. All associated details regarding its price, bundle content, and other such information are provided below.

What is the price of the Paindeer bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Paindeer Store bundle, which was introduced in both multiplayer titles, is priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). This translates to approximately $19.99, or the equivalent price in your local currency.

As the name indicates, the highlight of this bundle is the Sleigh operator skin for Doc, which features a huge, comical reindeer head. While it does not feature any special effects or VFX, it certainly stands out.

What's included in the Paindeer bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The Paindeer bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 features six unique cosmetics, available during the Christmas week. Below is a list of all the cosmetics and in-game items included in the bundle:

"Sleigh" Operator skin for Doc "Gift Wrapped' Pulemyot 762 Weapon Blueprint "Just Believe" KV Inhibitor Weapon Blueprint "The Paindeer" Calling Card "Stuffed and Plush" Sticker "Seeing Red" Emblem

Upon purchasing the entire bundle for 2400 CP, you will instantaneously unlock all six cosmetics and in-game items. Note that the items included in this list will be available only upon purchasing the bundle and are not sold individually.

The KV Inhibitor weapon blueprint (Image via Activision and youtube.com/CirclePGaming)

If you have purchased the BlackCell Battle Pass or have leftover CP points from previously purchased passes, consider buying a smaller CP pack to help you settle the difference and get this Christmas-themed cosmetic bundle.

Furthermore, with this bundle, you will also get access to unique cosmetics for the newly-released MW3 and Warzone weapons, namely, the Pulemyot 762 and the KV Inhibitor. If you do not have access to these weapons yet, purchasing this bundle in Warzone and MW3 will unlock them both for you.

For more Warzone and MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.