What are Smart Displays in Warzone Season 3?

With the return of Rebirth Island, players will also witness Smart Displays in Warzone Season 3. This brand new addition to the battle royale game will help players have a very unique advantage during online BR matches under Season 3. Not to mention that they will be able to get a solid edge over their opponents while playing either solo or in a full-fledged squad with other Operators.

This article will explain all the necessary details players need to know about Smart Displays in Warzone Season 3.

Smart Displays in Warzone Season 3 explained

Warzone Season 3 is set to bring multiple changes to the game with new modes, and a classic map like Rebirth Island. While the map's arrival is big news for hardcore fans, they will also receive various unique features on Rebirth Island in Season 3.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The developers have recently revealed a brand-new feature called Smart Displays that will be only available on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3.

Smart Displays are basically display panels bolted on the exterior as well as interior walls across Rebirth Island. They will give Operators the latest updates on what's going on during a match and the general weather forecast.

Not to mention that the Smart Displays in Warzone will also inform players about the largest heat zone (congregation of players fighting during a given match). Moreover, the Operators who manage to secure Biometric Scanner Keycards in Warzone will also be shown on the display panels to make other Operators aware.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The first demon Operator managing to get 10, 15, or 20 kills will also be displayed on the panels in a game. This means other players will be able to know who they need to take down as early as possible.

Interestingly, there are also a few other features alongside Smart Displays in Warzone Season 3. For example, there will be something called Squad Assemble while infiltrating the map. It will allow the players to earn match rewards by landing near their teammates.

The Squad Assemble feature will only be present during Rebirth Resurgence and normal Battle Royale matches. It will be excluded from all Ranked Play BR games. When active, Operators will get a notification to land with their teammates to earn the rewards.

