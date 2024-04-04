How to unlock JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3 and Warzone

A new Aftermarket Part for the Bruen MK9 called JAK Shadow Titan Kit is now available in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It was released on April 3, 2024, with the Season 3 update in both titles. Coming in the new season are big changes to the LMG game, and we're starting strong with the introduction of this conversion kit for the Bruen MK9.

This article highlights the details of the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, including information on how to get your hands on it.

How to get the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Similar to other Aftermarket Parts, you can get the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3 and Warzone by completing any five of the weekly challenges. The latest challenges for Week 1 are now available with the Season 3 update.

The JAK Shadow Titan Kit offers a suppressor and better maneuverability in exchange for a smaller magazine and reduced bullet velocity and range.

Here are all the weekly challenges in Week 1 Season 3:

Multiplayer

Get 35 Operator crouch kills while aiming down sights with recommended LMGs.

Get 30 Operator quickscope kills with recommended LMGs.

Get 30 Operator headshot kills with recommended LMGs.

Complete eight reloads with a recommended LMG while taking damage.

Get 25 Operator Tac-Stance kills with suppressed recommended LMGs.

Get 30 Operator quickscope kills with recommended SMGs.

Warzone

Secure 15 Operator kills in the North-East Region of Warzone Rebirth Island.

Secure 15 Operator kills in the North-West region of Warzone Rebirth Island.

Secure 15 Operator kills in the Central region of Warzone Rebirth Island.

Secure 15 Operator kills in the South-West region of Warzone Rebirth Island.

Place in the top 10 seven times in Warzone.

Revive a teammate 15 times in Warzone.

Open 75 loot caches in Warzone.

Zombies

Get 750 kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 300 kills with a recommended LMG with Cryofreeze.

Get 200 critical kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 30 Special Zombie kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 300 kills with a recommended LMG while aiming down sights.

Get 300 kills with a recommended Pack-a-Punched assault rifle.

It is important to note that you can complete any five challenges across all game modes, so pick the ones that you think are easy to do in a single match.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 launched on April 3, 2024.

