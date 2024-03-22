BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is "broken" in Warzone and MW3

The new BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Aftermarket Kit in Warzone and MW3 can make this Battle Rifle "broken." It essentially converts the automatic rifle into a lever-action one. But that's not all; the Aftermarket Kit gives a huge boost to the gun's overall damage, bullet velocity, and fire rate when fired from the hip. Needless to say, this takes away the ability to shoot the rifle in automatic mode.

However, the new inclusion transforms the Battle Rifle into an extremely lethal one-shot weapon, which is especially handy in the Multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 3. This article will offer a closer look at how you can get the new JAK Outlaw-277 Aftermarket Kit and use it to transform the BAS-B into a "broken" gun.

How to make the BAS-B "broken" with the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

BAS-B "broken" loadout with the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Simply equipping the BAS-B with the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit won't be enough. You'll need to equip other attachments to make the most of it. Here's the best loadout to use with this Battle Rifle and the new Aftermarket Conversion Kit:

Barrel: Wyvern's Respite Long Barrel

Wyvern's Respite Long Barrel Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Ammunition: .277 High Grain Rounds

.277 High Grain Rounds Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Conversion Kit: JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Here's how these attachments affect the rifle:

The Wyvern's Respite Long Barrel boosts the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity. Furthermore, it improves your movement speed with the gun equipped and steadies your aim for more accuracy.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L also boosts the damage range and bullet velocity. It also helps with recoil control. Since this is a suppressor, using it keeps you hidden on the radar.

The .277 High Grain Rounds also improve the damage range and the bullet velocity. The Slate Reflector is one of the simplest and cleanest scopes in the game. However, Optical Sights should be used based on personal preference, and you should equip the one that suits your playstyle.

Finally, the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is the star of the show, as it converts this rifle into a lever-action gun, giving it a massive damage boost.

How to get the BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone and MW3?

You can get the BAS-B Kit in Warzone and MW3 by completing any five of the seven Season 2 Week 7 challenges in either MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Once this Kit is acquired, simply head over to the title's Gunsmith menu and equip the Aftermarket Conversion Kit. However, please note that the BAS-B must be at the maximum weapon level, which is Level 29, to be able to equip it.

