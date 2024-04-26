Call of Duty's upcoming Cel-Shaded skin opens new crossover possibilities in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone’s upcoming Cel-Shaded operator skin, CDL Cataclysm Pack, could be the start of brand-new crossovers for the entire platform. The presence of unique collaborations with renowned figures like Snoop Dogg and the popular series The Boys can pave the path for more compelling handshakes with other franchises.

Such crossovers would easily expand the available cosmetics and attract more players to Warzone and MW3. Activision might even take a page from other battle royale titles and commit to more daring crossovers like Dragon Ball, Invincible TV series, Marvel, and more.

This article will highlight MW3 and Warzone’s possible crossovers with Cel-Shaded visuals that can appear in future seasonal updates.

Note: This is speculation and the crossovers mentioned reflect the author's opinion.

Cel-Shaded skins enable MW3 and Warzone to receive diverse crossovers

Sketched Out Tracer Pack in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Before discussing the possible future crossovers in MW3 and Warzone, let us assess the significance of Cel-Shaded cosmetics. These unique skins portray an artistic approach instead of realism. While it may not appeal to everyone, a percentage of the community relish the change.

One such bundle already exists, called the Sketched Out Tracer Pack. It boasts some of the most distinct features with a vibrant color palette and cartoonish details throughout all the included items. The operator skin even has sharp black outlines that make it seem like a character straight out of a comic panel.

The Cel-Shaded art form has become a prevalent style for many animated series and games. The aesthetic can make objects appear flat even in a three-dimensional environment with the use of fewer gradients. This means MW3 and Warzone could potentially introduce crossovers with animated series like Invincible and even try their hand with Dragon Ball.

The developers have already departed from complete combat-realism with The Boys collaboration and added in superpowers. So it is not a far-fetched idea for animated character-inspired operator skins and complete bundles. We might even see the introduction of some Avenger skins and completely new operators directly from Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Another popular battle royale, Fortnite, has already incorporated many such crossovers including Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Deadpool, Naruto, Star Wars, John Wick, and more. Since a majority of the MW3 and Warzone playerbase constitutes casual players who wish to simply enjoy the game, similar crossovers could boost the player count and be highly profitable for the publishers.

It will be a bold move and create a path away from realism. However, if it is successful, the devs would have a lot more room to bring in new gameplay elements alongside weapons, maps, and game modes.

Note that these are speculations based on recent Cel-Shaded skins and nothing has been confirmed by Activision or any of the developers.