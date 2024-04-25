Warzone and MW3 Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event: All rewards, how to get, and more

The Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe is a new limited-time event in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3, which commenced on April 24, 2024, at 10 am PT and will conclude on May 8, 2024. Similar to the previous Vortex War's Domain event, it reintroduces the otherworldly Vortex playlist. There are 12 rewards to grind for, with the ultimate prize being the Binary Morality Camo.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the 12 Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event rewards and how to can earn them in Warzone and MW3.

What are all the rewards in the Warzone and MW3 Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event?

Guide to unlocking the rewards in this event (Image via Activision)

Here are all the 12 rewards you can acquire by participating in the Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event in Warzone and MW3:

Loadout weapon sticker - 9,500 XP

weapon sticker Double weapon XP token - 21,500 XP

Point and Click large decal - 36,550 XP

large decal Double battle pass XP token - 55,600 XP

Pop-Up, Pop-Off emblem - 79,500 XP

emblem Going Viral large decal - 109,700 XP

large decal Got Hacked calling card - 147,700 XP

calling card Battle pass tier skip - 195,600 XP

Block Fly charm - 255,950 XP

charm Sneakin’ In weapon sticker - 332,000 XP

weapon sticker Error Code calling card - 427,800 XP

calling card Binary Morality animated camo - 548500 XP

How to earn all the rewards in the Warzone and MW3 Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event

Binary Morality camo is the final reward (Image via Activision)

Earning all the rewards during the Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event is straightforward; you don't need to engage in any particular challenge or mode, as simply participating in matches in MW3, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone will reward you XP. Each reward is unlocked upon reaching specific XP milestones.

Additionally, the required XP to unlock each reward is clearly outlined above. To unlock them all, you will need to accumulate a total of 548,500 XP.

Tracer Pack Horsemen Vi.Rus Ultra Skin bundle (Image via Activision)

To speed up the process of acquiring XP, you can purchase the Tracer Pack Horsemen Vi.Rus Ultra Skin bundle and equip the Bacillus Ghost skin, as it grants an additional 5000 XP per match.

On April 24, 2024, a new set of MW3 and Warzone weekly challenges became available, comprising seven challenges under each title, totaling 21 challenges in all. Completing them will also grant you additional XP. Further, you can earn extra XP by completing the Daily Challenges.

That covers all you need to know about the Vortex Vi.Rus Mainframe event rewards and how to earn them in Warzone and MW3.

