All new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is set to introduce three new Schematics, along with additional content that promises to make the title more engaging. While the Season 3 update primarily focused on game-balancing adjustments for this title, this upcoming mid-season update which is scheduled to go live on May 1, 2024, will bring a continuation of the story, the introduction of a new Warlord, and various other exciting content.

In this article, we will cover the new Schmatics that will become available with Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded: new Schematics explored

Expand Tweet

Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are valuable items obtainable through completing story missions or high-tier contracts. While acquiring them via high-tier contracts isn't guaranteed, completing multiple contracts increases the likelihood of receiving one.

Details about the upcoming schematics for MW3 Zombies have been revealed in the recent content drop.

1) Dead Wire Detonators

The Dead Wire Detonators schematic functions similarly to the Dead Wire Ammo Mod, delivering electric shocks to zombies, causing damage and immobilizing them. It can be attached to explosive weaponry, such as lethals and launchers, making your explosives even more effective against zombies.

2) Golden Mask Filter

The Golden Mask Filter schematic boasts a dazzling hue and is an impressive upgrade over the typical gas mask found in the game. It possesses the remarkable ability to self-regenerate, enduring the entirety of the match, making it extremely handy for surviving zombie strongholds, aether storms, and facing any unforeseen challenges within the rifts.

3) Sergeant’s Beret

The Sergeant’s Beret Schematic, as the name suggests, is a beret hat that enables you to seamlessly blend in with Zakhaev's mercenaries upon wearing it, granting you the ability to move among them undetected. Furthermore, it allows you to summon a loyal Merc Bodyguard who will accompany and protect you until the end, significantly enhancing your chances of survival, particularly when playing with random teammates.

Alongside these additions, the Dark Aether Story continues, tasking players with saving Dr. Ava Jansen. Additionally, a formidable new Warlord named Rainmaker will become available. Rainmaker has seized control of his fortress on Rahaa Island, just across the water from Shahin Manor, and has extensively upgraded its defenses. Defeating him will grant you exclusive rewards.

Check out our other MW3 and Warzone-related articles: