BP50 JAK Revenger Kit is now the ultimate meta in Warzone

The BP50 JAK Revenger Kit is said to rival the HRM-9 meta in Warzone. Released in the Season 3 Week 4 update, the new Aftermarket part has quickly gained popularity among both players and content creators. It has established itself as the ultimate meta in Warzone, thanks to its insane Time-To-Kill (TTK) and enhanced movement speed.

This article delves into the BP50 with JAK Revenger kit loadout in Warzone.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best BP50 JAK Revenger Kit loadout in Warzone Season 3

Expand Tweet

Here's the best BP50 JAK Revenger Kit loadout in Warzone:

Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit

JAK Revenger Kit Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Laser: FJX Ultrabeam XR

FJX Ultrabeam XR Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: CCG-TAC Tape

Warzone players are finally getting more powerful SMG options, thanks to the new BP50 JAK Revenger Kit. The new Aftermarket Part essentially transforms the BP50 into a powerful SMG that has a great fire rate, a larger magazine, and higher mobility. Although it slightly reduces the weapon's base range and damage, it's well compensated by the upgrades.

Its in-game description reads:

"This conversion kit turns the BP50 into a CQC legend. 9mm caliber conversion, shortened receiver, and high-capacity magazine."

The BP50 JAK Revenger Kit currently has the highest TTK among SMGs in Warzone at 610 ms. However, do note that hitting five shots to the stomach or legs drops the TTK down to 670 ms.

Compared to the SMG beast that is HRM-9, the BP50 with JAK Revenger Kit loadout has slightly lower damage and recoil control. However, it has greater range, better mobility, better ADS speed, and a higher fire rate. While the HRM-9 has a more consistent TTK, the new kit still performs very well, especially in close-quarter combat.

How to unlock the JAK Revenger Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

To get the JAK Revenger Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone, you have to complete at least five weekly challenges from Season 3 Week 4. The challenges can be anything from MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone Battle Royale.

Check this article for the complete list of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for more Warzone news and updates.