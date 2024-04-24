Warzone Mobile gets another update for graphics and bug fixes

Warzone Mobile recently received an update that addressed various graphical issues and bugs. The new update focuses on improving the game's quality and streamlining the overall experience. The two primary areas the update intends to improve are the graphics and the lag in general. Apart from these, the new patch comes with a host of bug fixes.

All major changes in the recent Warzone Mobile update

As mentioned, the April 23, 2024, update for Warzone Mobile focuses on fixing graphical issues and reducing input lag. When it comes to graphics, the new patch fixes blurriness that occurs when the title reduces its internal resolution in graphically demanding situations to maintain a steady framerate. After the patch, the resolution will now only drop when the FPS dips below 25.

Similarly, it addressed a problem that resulted in corrupted textures especially on Android devices when the user set the graphics settings to low.

As for the gameplay improvement, the developers fixed a major bug causing input lag, especially in scenarios where the framerate is low. They also squashed a host of bugs causing the game to crash while loading or logging into the shooter.

Going by the changes alone, it is clear the developers have been listening to the community's feedback. These changes are mostly implemented to improve the shooter's quality, especially on Android devices after a disastrous launch.

That covers the two main areas that Call of Duty focused on in the recent Warzone Mobile update. The update also addresses numerous issues plaguing the shooter, including the invisible player and floating heads bug and the double attachments bug.

