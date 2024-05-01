Call of Duty players are divided over mysterious CoD 2024 title, and Activision must clear the confusion soon

Since Activision teased the official logo for CoD 2024, the Call of Duty community has been divided over its potential title. While previous rumors suggested it as Black Ops Gulf War, the latest speculations surrounding the new logo indicate it might be called Black Ops V. This has led to immense confusion among fans on social media platforms.

Many fans are currently divided over the naming scheme of CoD 2024 after several rumors suggesting it will now be called Black Ops V.

Following the reveal of a mysterious logo for what appears to be Treyarch's next Call of Duty premium game, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on a possible title. Some players believe it will still be called Black Ops Gulf War irrespective of what the mysterious logo suggestings based on its [REDACTED] style and hidden letters.

Comment byu/Live_Red from discussion inCallOfDuty Expand Post

Furthermore, some players think the logo is hiding the name Black Ops Gulf War under the [REDACTED] section.

"Top could be Black Ops Gulf War, bottom text could be 'Campaign Gameplay'"

Comment byu/Live_Red from discussion inCallOfDuty Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions on the Reddit post:

Reactions to the latest logo teased by Activision for CoD 2024 by Treyarch (Image via Reddit)

Some fans believe the game might be titled CoD 2024 Black Ops V instead.

The mysterious title for Call of Duty 2024 has spread ambiguity (Image via Reddit)

Treyarch's new Call of Duty logo garnered several speculations (Image via Reddit)

While giving the logic of how Rockstar's GTA franchise works in terms of naming its installments, one fan wrote that Black Ops V might be the name eventually irrespective of the fact that it's technically the sixth overall Black Ops installment.

Activision will soon clarify this year's new Call of Duty title (Image via Reddit)

It will be interesting to see what the game's actual name is when Activision announces the full gameplay reveal next month.

CoD 2024 might be titled Black Ops V and not Black Ops Gulf War

Many reputed insiders as well as CoD YouTubers believe the [REDACTED] part under the mysterious logo by Activision for Xbox Showcase is hiding a "V" after what appears to be "Black Ops" above the "Direct" part in the image seen below, on the right side.

Xbox Showcase announcement with the mysterious Call of Duty logo (Image via Microsoft || Activision)

It will be a massive update if the developers eventually confirm the title to be CoD 2024 Black Ops V instead of Black Ops Gulf War. All the major rumors, leaked reports, and speculations so far have hinted toward a storyline based on the Gulf War that took place in the early 1990s.

But given the nature of the latest CoD 2024 logo, it looks like the game won't be completely based on the Gulf War and may feature other crucial elements.

As of now, players should take everything with a grain of salt unless there's an official title reveal by Activision and Treyarch in the coming weeks.

For more news on Call of Duty 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.