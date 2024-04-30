CoD 2024 will reportedly be Black Ops V

Treyarch's CoD 2024 might be called Black Ops V, based on speculations made by several insiders on X, including @TheGamingRevo3 and @ForwardLeaks. Since the date for this year's Xbox Showcase was revealed with a logo teasing the previously rumored Black Ops Gulf War, many scoopers believe its title will undergo a change.

It seems Treyarch may shift its focus back to the naming scheme made popular by classic Black Ops entries. This article will dive a little deeper into the current speculation on CoD 2024 being Black Ops V instead of Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Players are advised to take speculations, rumors, and early leaks with a grain of salt unless there's any official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 from Treyarch might be called Black Ops V and not Black Ops Gulf War

Popular CoD YouTuber and insider @TheGamingRevolution took to X and shared an interesting observation on the newly teased CoD 2024 logo by Activision and Treyarch. @TheGamingRevolution speculated that the game could be called Black Ops V.

Stating his reasons, the YouTuber mentioned that the term 'Black Ops Gulf War' seemed too long to fit under the blacked-out [REDACTED] part in the logo. Furthermore, an orange font is slightly visible on the right that aptly resembles a "V".

Treyarch's next Call of Duty is expected to be released in late October 2024

@TheGamingRevolution further wrote that 2020's Black Ops Cold War was technically the fifth Black Ops game. It was also confirmed by the placeholder files for that installment.

However, he believes Treyarch may have decided to call the next game Black Ops V because it will go beyond the Gulf War story and incorporate a lot of other elements. Hence, calling it Black Ops Gulf War won't make much sense, according to the insider.

Meanwhile, other reliable scoopers have already managed to unearth what could be the possible title for CoD 2024 by making changes to the latest logo.

If the current speculation turns true, it will be after six years that a Black Ops installment sports a numbered title. Previous entries that follow this tradition include 2012's Black Ops 2, 2015's Black Ops 3, and 2018's Black Ops 4.

For more news on Call of Duty 2024, do follow Sportskeeda.