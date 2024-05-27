The ongoing fight against cheaters in COD Warzone has reached a boiling point among fans recently, with many demanding standalone PC platforms to curb this cheating issue. In a recent Reddit thread by user u/Physical_Explorer_85, several players expressed their frustration and shared their thoughts.

User u/Physical_Explorer_85 stated:

"Warzone is trash now with all the cheaters"

This push for PC platforms has gained significant attention, but some have suggested that there are better options than just PC-only platforms.

Fans also addressed issues other than cheating that are prevalent in the game (Image via Reddit)

Some users also mentioned issues alongside all the cheating going on in the game, mainly highlighting the various performance issues that are affecting their Warzone experience.

Some fans suggested simply turning off crossplay (Image via Reddit)

One user named u/Specialist-Rip-4707 suggested a solution to this cheating epidemic and shared their personal experience. They asked fellow Warzone players to turn off crossplay and highlighted how it can reduce the chances of encountering hackers.

Some players are so frustrated that they are even considering migrating to other games (Image via Reddit)

User u/SnusWithMe got so frustrated that they decided to stop playing Warzone altogether and switch to Apex Legends because of the presence of console-only lobbies in the game. There's been a recent trend of players migrating to games with stricter anti-cheat measures.

Some fans even called out the developers (Image via Reddit)

User u/Nervous_King_8448 even went to the length of calling out both Activision and Raven Software, asking for stricter anti-cheat measures in the game. They urged the developers to impose harder penalties for cheaters, like hardware ID bans, demanding more effective measures for a safer gaming environment.

One PC gamer with the username u/NZT23 proposed separate servers for PC users, citing issues with input imbalance and cheating. They emphasized their familiarity with cheating strategies and the need for a reporting system to deal with blatant cheaters. They also shed light on the challenges PC players face regarding cheating and the importance of addressing these issues with dedicated server solutions.

Some players also expressed dismay over the state of the game since its last update, the Season 3 Reloaded update, citing that there has been an increase in the number of rage hackers in every lobby.

When is the Season 4 update in MW3 and Warzone releasing?

The eagerly anticipated Season 4 update in Warzone is set to go live on May 29, 2024, with players in the community hoping for significant improvements, particularly on this issue of cheating.

With the game's integrity increasingly jeopardized by the existence of hackers, there is widespread optimism that the upcoming update will include significant improvements to this serious issue.

