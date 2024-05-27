Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size has been released for PS5 and Xbox. Players who want to get ahead of the curve can get their hands on the pre-load files into their system. Whether you're on PC or console, Activision has you covered with the game files across all systems featuring Call of Duty games.

This article will explore the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on PS5 and Xbox. For a detailed brief on the same and any other related information, read below.

What is the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on PS5 and Xbox?

The Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load on PS5 is 20.65 GB, much smaller than previous seasonal updates. Players can get their hands on the pre-load content through the game's official store pages across different platforms.

For PlayStation players, the PS5 update will feature the same size as the PC one, and depending on one's device, the download size might fluctuate between 20 GB and 20.65 GB.

While the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on PS5 is not as humongous as the previous generation updates till Season 3, both games will feature a significant surge of new content. Starting from new game modes in MW3 to new weapons, and a range of content for Zombies, Season 4 is packed with some exciting features.

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on Xbox

While the pre-load sizes across PlayStation and PC have been released, Xbox users are yet to receive the pre-load update for their consoles. However, judging by the download sizes across the other two platforms, we speculate that the Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load on Xbox may be between 20-25 GB.

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 release date and time across all regions

Here's a list of the global release dates and times for Warzone and MW3's latest season:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 29, 2024, at 9 AM

May 29, 2024, at 9 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 29, 2024, at 10 AM

May 29, 2024, at 10 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 29, 2024, at 11 AM

May 29, 2024, at 11 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 29, 2024, at 12 PM

May 29, 2024, at 12 PM British Summer Time (BST): May 29, 2024, at 5 PM

May 29, 2024, at 5 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 29, 2024, at 6 PM

May 29, 2024, at 6 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 29, 2024, at 6 PM

May 29, 2024, at 6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 29, 2024, at 9:30 PM

May 29, 2024, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): May 30, 2024, at 12 AM

May 30, 2024, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 30, 2024, at 1 AM

May 30, 2024, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 30, 2024, at 2 AM

May 30, 2024, at 2 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 30, 2024, at 4 AM

That's all there is to know about Warzone and MW3 Season 4 pre-load size on Xbox and PS5.

