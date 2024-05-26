"I think I'm going to throw up": MW3 players express discontent over upcoming Season 4 Emoting bundle

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4 is set to go live on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PT. Developers have revealed almost everything players can expect from the upcoming season. Among the various additions, they announced the bundles players will receive in Season 4, including the Tracer Pack: Emoting Ultra Skin. This emoji-faced bundle has not been well received by the player base.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user named u/RobertosLuigi posted an image of the bundle on Reddit with the caption expressing their disgust:

"I think I'm going to throw up"

The bundle includes four different skins, each with a different emoji face: “Cursed” Skin, “Dead Inside and Out” Skin, “Tongue Out, Guns Out” Skin, and “Seeing Stars” Skin. Although this bundle offers many items, the fanbase is not pleased.

Many joined the comment section to agree with u/RobertosLuigi's statement. One user, u/Brandito667, called the bundle "nightmare fuel." Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, "You can't be more right," and added that they particularly hate this skin as it is creepy and ugly.

A user, u/pnellesen, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the game is becoming increasingly "stupider" over time. Another user remarked that it's not surprising for COD as they are moving further away from reality with each new title. However, one user defended the bundle by stating that it's just a game after all.

Some users speculated that players would buy this Emoting bundle only to irritate others. One user hoped that the upcoming COD 2024 title, Black Ops 6, would straighten things out, but then reflected on how it's highly unlikely to happen.

One user suggested a solution: there should be an option to filter out skins and make them default. However, another user countered by questioning the purpose of purchasing skins if opponents can simply turn them off. A few defended the purchases, stating that they buy skins for themselves rather than for others to see.

MW3 players are not happy with the upcoming Season 4 Emoting bundle

The Tracer Pack: Emoting Ultra Skin has received predominantly negative feedback so far, which is surprising since most bundles till now have been well-received by players. Additionally, Season 4 promises some exciting content. Not every skin will inevitably please all fans, as achieving universal appeal is challenging. Furthermore, since the skin is not yet available, its original appearance may differ.

So players are encouraged to exercise patience and explore other MW3 Season 4 bundles that may garner popularity within the community.

