How to unlock Black Ops 6 Calling Card for free?

After a long wait filled with rumors and speculations, Activision has finally confirmed Black Ops 6 as the title for Call of Duty 2024 and announced a bonus reward — a free Black Ops 6 Calling Card. Players can use this Calling Card when the game goes live. However, they must complete a certain step to acquire this special reward.

This guide aims to provide stepwise instructions on how to unlock the Black Ops 6 Calling Card for free.

How to get the Black Ops 6 Calling Card for free?

Activision has officially revealed a logo featuring a three-headed dog resembling Cerberus, the multi-headed watchdog from Greek mythology. The logo is included in this free Calling Card.

According to Call of Duty's official X handle, the steps to acquire the Black Ops 6 Calling Card are simple. However, you must have an X account and an active Activision account. If you are new to the Call of Duty franchise and Black Ops 6 will be your first title, you will have to create an Activision account.

The steps are outlined below:

Open X. If you don't have an account, create one. Search for Call of Duty's official X account. Find the post titled "Black’s always in style." Reply to that post using a specific format. Include the hashtag #BlackOps6 followed by your Activision ID. The format is: #BlackOps6 (your Activision ID). For instance, if your Activision ID is XYZ#1234567, you need to reply to the specific post with: #BlackOps6 XYZ#1234567.

Once you comment following the aforementioned format, you will immediately receive a reply from Call of Duty congratulating you, followed by a confirmation that you have unlocked your Black Ops 6 Calling Card, along with an attached image.

Since the name and logo have been confirmed, fans are now looking forward to the full reveal. Worry not, as Activision has also confirmed when fans can expect this and stated that the full reveal is set to happen on June 9, 2024, at 10 am PT, during the Xbox Showcase event.

Additionally, rumors suggest that the title is expected to launch on October 25, 2024. While this date is not confirmed, further clarification will be available within a few days once the game goes live.

