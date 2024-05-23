CoD Black Ops 6 Direct date and time for all regions, where to watch, expected gameplay, and more

Xbox has officially announced Call of Duty Black Ops 6 direct date and time. After much anticipation, Activision earlier confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty will be Black Ops 6. Following the confirmation, Xbox has announced that there would be a full show dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Last year, Xbox did the same with Starfield. Hence, fans can expect a detailed showcase of Black Ops 6 just right before Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

If you want to learn about what time does Black Ops 6 Direct go live, where to watch, and what to expect from it, read below.

CoD Black Ops 6 Direct date and time for all regions

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct will officially go live on June 9 at 10 AM PT or the equivalent time in other regions. Here are some of the major regions and the times to watch the event -

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 9, 2024, at 10 AM

June 9, 2024, at 10 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 9, 2024, at 11 AM

June 9, 2024, at 11 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 9, 2024, at 12 AM

June 9, 2024, at 12 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 9, 2024, at 1 PM

June 9, 2024, at 1 PM Brasilia Time (BRT): June 9, 2024, at 2 PM

June 9, 2024, at 2 PM British Summer Time (BST): June 9, 2024, at 6 PM

June 9, 2024, at 6 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 9, 2024, at 7 PM

June 9, 2024, at 7 PM Eastern European Time (EET): June 9, 2024, at 7 PM

June 9, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM

June 9, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 10, 2024, at 1 AM

June 10, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 10, 2024, at 2 AM

June 10, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 10, 2024, at 3 AM

June 10, 2024, at 3 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 10, 2024, at 5 AM

Where to watch Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct live?

You can watch Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct live on Xbox's official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channel. The livestream would be available in 30 different languages including American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions. Here are all the links where you can watch the stream live from anywhere.

What to expect from Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct?

Given that the upcoming Black Ops 6 Direct will be a full show dedicated to the game only, fans can expect a plethora of content revealed in the event. From gameplay to UI, we can expect to see how the game will look like in the near future. Previously, Xbox has done dedicated showcase for Starfield. Based on that, here is what you can expect from Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct -

Campaign setting

Campaign gameplay

UI

Zombies reveal

Multiplayer reveal

Behind the scenes work from devs

While all these are purely speculation, it would be interesting to see how the event will go on June 9. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call fo Duty section for all the latest updates.

