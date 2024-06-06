All rumored and confirmed characters in CoD Black Ops 6 so far

Treyarch's highly anticipated CoD Black Ops 6 is going to bring back numerous iconic characters. However, fans haven't got an official update for all the returning faces. Many must have been wondering that all the characters from Black Ops Cold War will come back, but that's not the case at all. Fortunately, there are details on who are likely to appear in BO6's story.

This article will mention the necessary information on characters who are either confirmed or expected to return in Black Ops 6.

Note: Several aspects of this article are purely speculative and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Russell Adler and Frank Woods are confirmed for Black Ops 6

Russell Adler had a key role in Black Ops Cold War's storyline, one where he led his team against Perseus' evil plans and succeeded as well. However, the makers have revealed that Adler has now gone rogue and is being hunted by the CIA.

In simple words, Black Ops 6 will see Russell Adler make a return in the campaign mode. The focus seems to be on him this time, but there's a lot to be uncovered regarding his involvement in the entirety of the story.

Furthermore, Frank Woods is also coming back as he's the one who's trying to capture Russell Adler. Previous rumors had already indicated Woods' return in CoD Black Ops 6.

Frank Woods as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

However, Woods is now in a wheelchair, if the events from 2012's Black Ops 2 are anything to go by.

Speaking of other iconic characters, Alex Mason and Jason Hudson are not likely to appear in BO6. One major reason for this possibility is that they are already dead in the series, if events from past installments are to be considered. However, this is just speculation for now.

Lawrence Sims is another character who was seen in Cold War's campaign. However, his whereabouts since that game's ending have remained unknown.

During the final moments of Cold War, Sims wasn't a part of Adler's team in the Solvovetsky Islands assault against Perseus. He was also not a part of the operation at the hometown in Duga-2. Hence, it's difficult to predict whether he will come back or not.

Lastly, there's Helen Park, who was a core member of Adler's team in Black Ops Cold War. Towards the end of the game, where she survived after the mission of stopping Perseus by destroying the signal to detonate the nukes, she was seen returning to London to recover from her injuries.

Helen Park as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Later, characters Hudson and Black were seen having a conversation. They revealed that MI6 was planning to give Helen Park a task force to find Perseus and cause further damage to his network.

If one has to go by Cold War's ending, it looks like Park is yet to get a proper closure for her character arc. Being close to Adler, it seems like she might return in Black Ops 6. However, this is just speculation at the moment and everything should be taken with a grain of salt. As of now, Woods and Adler are the only two confirmed characters in the upcoming game.

For more news and latest updates on Call of Duty Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.