Warzone teases Black Ops 6 with Frank Woods in a wheel chair

Call of Duty Warzone has just teased Black Ops 6 for the first time by adding a new cutscene with Frank Woods in it. Players have reported that the teaser replaces the usual cutscene with Philip Graves. After a couple of seconds of stuttering, the cutscene goes straight to a room featuring Frank Woods from the Black Ops universe. While Warzone has previously teased Black Ops 6 by adding the Sally weapon blueprint, this was the first teaser trailer related to the upcoming title.

If you want to learn more about the latest Black Ops 6 teaser in Warzone, read below.

Warzone cutscene got replaced with Black Ops 6 teaser, featuring Frank Woods, CIA mole, and more

Some players have reported that the brand new Black Ops 6 cutscene in Warzone is completely random. It doesn't replace the original cutscene every time you start a match. If you are lucky, then the cutscene with Philip Graves would stutter for a second, and you'd straight go to a dark room with Frank Woods in a wheelchair.

In the cutscene, it can be seen that Frank Woods is in front of a map, searching for someone. Then he starts speaking and says,

"New orders, kid, we got intel; there might be key information here to finally reveal that mole we've been hunting."

It seems like Frank Woods has been hunting someone, and now he has information about who he is. Hence, it's the job of Warzone operators to find the person in question.

From a brand new Easter egg in the game, players have also found that Russell Adler is the traitor and the mole in the CIA. He has also been officially declared an "enemy of the state." Furthermore, Frank Woods being in a wheelchair also gives confirmation that the events of Black Ops 2, where he was captured and tortured, are canon, and they have a direct tie with CoD Black Ops 6.

