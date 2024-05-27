The iconic Call of Duty character Frank Woods is returning in Black Ops 6. In the recent Open Your Eyes trailer, Operator Frank Woods was briefly teased. 13 seconds into the video, fans could see a clip of a couple smiling with a text at the center of the screen reading "Frank's Woods," hinting that the popular character will be returning to the upcoming Black Ops game.

Frank Woods is confirmed to return in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty just teased the return of Frank Woods in Black Ops 6. As mentioned earlier, in the Open Your Eyes trailer by Call of Duty, fans can catch a glimpse of the character's name being mentioned. This also lines up with other leaks in the past that suggest that Operator Woods will be available for Multiplayer modes and Warzone as a pre-order bonus.

For those who are new to the franchise, Sgt. Frank Woods was introduced to the Call of Duty series with Black Ops 1. Since then, the character has been featured in Black Ops 2 and the rebooted Black Ops Cold War title. He is known for his rough-and-tough demeanor and his love for fighting on the front lines.

His quick wit and loyalty to his squad mate, Alex Mason, made the two a dynamic duo that fans of the franchise cherish to date. It is his personality that made him stand out from other characters in the Black Ops series. In fact, many fans deem him to be the face of the franchise.

Considering that Black Ops 6 will build up on the events post-Black Ops Cold War, Woods being absent from the sequel would have been a major letdown.

Call of Duty has yet to confirm the plot of the upcoming shooter. However, based on the recent teasers, it can be speculated that Alex Mason, Frank Woods, Jason Hudson, and Russell Adler will join hands to stop Saddam Hussein's plans from unfolding.

