Frank Woods is reportedly returning in CoD 2024 Black Ops V as pre-order bonus

Sergeant Frank Woods, an iconic and beloved character from the Call of Duty Black Ops series, might make an appearance in the franchise's next game, presumably called Call of Duty: Black Ops V, as a pre-order bonus. This report comes from @realityuk_, a popular and trusted data miner, and has left fans immensely excited.

Read on to learn more about Frank Wood’s rumored return in the series.

Note: It is important to remember that leaked information is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt until the developers verify it.

More about Frank Woods as he's rumored to return in Black Ops V

@realityuk_ recently took to their X account to shared some information about Call of Duty: Black Ops V. They claimed that Sergeant Frank Woods would be returning to the series in the game’s upcoming edition.

Woods' exciting persona in the Black Ops series has earned him a special place in the hearts of gamers all over the world, not just Call of Duty fans.

Sergeant Frank Woods initially featured in the 2010 Call of Duty: Black Ops as a member of the SOG, where he planned Cold War conspiracies with the game's protagonist, Alex Mason.

Woods was also a key character in the second Black Ops game, despite fans initially believing he was dead due to events in the previous game. He is later discovered being taken captive by Raul Menendez, Black Ops 2's major antagonist. Woods also serves as a mentor to David Mason (son of his former comrade Alex Mason) in the second game.

While Treyarch hasn’t yet released any official statement regarding this leak, it would be very interesting to see how the return of Sergeant Frank Woods would shape the newer gameplay experience, not to forget the narrative of the storyline.

Whether players will have the chance to embark on new missions with the iconic character, like in the older games, or whether his return will just be in the form of exclusive in-game contact is still unclear.

However, one thing is certain: with the rumored return of such an iconic character, Call of Duty: Black Ops V is shaping up to be a must-play title among fans, new and old alike.

