Raul Menendez from Black Ops 2 rumored to return in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War

Popular Call of Duty character and iconic Black Ops 2 villain, Raul Menendez, will reportedly return in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War campaign. This claim has been made by an insider on social media. The scooper has speculated that the antagonist will make a comeback in Treyarch's upcoming new Call of Duty premium.

This article will mention all the key details players need to know regarding the rumored return of Raul Menendez in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and claims with a grain of salt.

Raul Menendez will be voiced by the original late actor in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War campaign, suggests insider

CoD scooper @EliteBTW recently dropped a post on social media platform X where he mentioned that Raul Menendez could be making a return in the campaign mode of CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War. However, it's the second part of this rumor that will excite the fans of Raul from Black Ops 2 even more.

The insider suggested that Raul Menendez will likely have voice lines from the original actor, Kamar De Los Reyes, who played the famous villain in 2012's Black Ops 2. Unfortunately, the actor passed away last year but it seems like he may have been a part of Black Ops Gulf War campaign development. At least that's what seems to be the case from the latest rumor over Raul's return.

Raul Menendez in Black Ops 2 (Image via Activision)

For those who have never played the classic Black Ops 2, Raul Menendez was a character introduced in the game under the story mode. He was a leader of the Cordis Die organization. Menendez was then released as a playable Operator in the recent installment of CoD Vanguard in its Season 5 Battle Pass.

Moreover, the latest rumor has also suggested a possible return for Manuel Noreiga in CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War. He was an antagonist as well in Black Ops 2, being the Commander of the Panamanian Defense Forces and a de-facto President of Panama.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, do follow Sportskeeda.