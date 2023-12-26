Kamar de los Reyes, renowned for his role as the voice of Raul Menendez, the iconic antagonist in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and his portrayal of troubled cop Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, has passed away at 56.

Popular CoD streamer Jon Hutchinson, known online as MrDalekJD, tweeted mourning the loss of the veteran voice actor.

According to reliable sources, his wife's (fellow actress Sherri Shaum) publicist confirmed that the actor had died in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer.

Kamar played the role of iconic Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 villain Raul Menendez

Kamar de los Reyes played the role of Raul Menendez, a character introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, who served as the main antagonist in the game. Menendez is a ruthless Nicaraguan drug lord with a deep-rooted hatred for America and was the mastermind behind the Cold War in 2025. He reprised this role in Call of Duty's Black Ops 4 and Vanguard.

De los Reyes was working on All American and Hulu’s Washington Black at the time of his death. He also had a role in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series. His other notable work includes roles in shows such as Sleepy Hollow and The Rookie and guest appearances in Law and Order and CSI: Miami. He also played the role of convicted Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez in Oliver Stone’s 1995 biopic Nixon.

The actor was born on November 8, 1967, to Puerto Rican parents, Walfredo del los Reyes and Matilda Pages. Although born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and resided in Los Angeles, California. He married his fellow One Life to Live co-star Sherri Shaum in 2007, with whom he has two twin boys. We extend our condolences to his near and dear ones.

