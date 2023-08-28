Warzone 2 DMZ: Raul Menendez Easter egg guide

It was recently discovered that an object found in DMZ has its origins in Black Ops 2, the well-known Heart Locket of Raul Menendez. Activision and Treyarch are known for hiding Easter eggs in their games. In essence, DMZ assigns you and your team the responsibility of entering and moving about the Al Mazrah map from Warzone 2.0 to complete a set of objectives.

Once you've completed your tasks or wish to leave, navigate your way to specific exfiltration points that may be guarded by other crafty players before exiting the map with your treasure.

However, DMZ is more than just a combat experience, as new discoveries hint at probable lore connections to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (2012).

What is the Raul Menendez Easter egg in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Easter egg is a locket similar to the one Raul Menendez had in Black Ops 2. The golden heart-shaped locket has played an important role in the title's marketing campaign. It also debuted in Blackout mode in CoD: Black Ops 4.

Menendez's gold heart-shaped locket appears on multiple occasions in CoD: Black Ops 2. It also appears as a special item in CoD: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

Heart-shaped locket in Black Ops 2 (Image via Activision)

The locket belongs to Josefina Menendez, the sister of the main antagonist, Raul Menendez, as seen in the opening prologue of Black Ops II. It also depicts Raul poised to sever his throat with the sharp end of the locket before a burning Josefina begs, "Don't leave me." The locket has a photograph of Josefina.

Raul murders several people with it, including Jason Hudson, a man in the introduction of "Old Wounds," and Frank Woods. With the latter, Raul enters The Vault and murders him after leaving prison.

Raul Menendez contacted Woods at The Vault before the major events of the game and gave him the locket while saying, "Now it begins." The locket remained with the latter until shortly before David "Section" Mason paid him a visit in June when it inexplicably vanished.

Heart locket item in DMZ (Image via Activision)

The locket discovered close to the Al Mazrah graveyard, near Sawah Village, is similar to Raul Menendez's heart locket from Black Ops 2.

The necklace is a unique item in Black Ops 4 Blackout and can be found in Supply Drops. After obtaining it, you can play as Raul Menendez in the Character Mission.

Who is Raul Menendez?

Raul Menendez (Image via Activision)

Raul Menendez was born in 1963 in Nicaragua. His upbringing was marred by a horrific US-backed opposition revolt. His father formed the Menendez Cartel and was assassinated by the CIA, leaving Raul in charge. Meanwhile, the death of his sister Josephina infuriated him and spurred him to become a hostile political activist.

He became the leader of the terrorist organization 'Cordis Die.' Raul Menendez launched a cyberattack against automated drones, targeting major cities in the United States and China. Kamar de los Reyes is the actor who plays Raul Menendez.

