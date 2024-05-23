Call of Duty confirms Adler's return in Black Ops 6

Russell Adler, the antagonist in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, will be returning in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, as per recent confirmation by the game's official website. The confirmation of Adler's return has sparked significant excitement among fans, with many of them coming up with different theories of how his return will blend in with the new title.

In this article, we will look more into the return of this character.

Russell Adler to return in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The official Call of Duty website has offered a very important clue regarding Black Ops 6. The site has displayed pictures of Adler's CIA reports and detailed records, teasing his involvement and foreshadowing his return in Black Ops 6.

Russell Adler was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as a CIA operative and was lauded by fans because of the complex nature and depth he had in his character. He was instantly a fan-favourite, despite his being present in only one game.

Whether Treyarch will dive down into a backstory of his own or resolve plotlines from the previous game still remains to be seen. Russell Adler might also return in the form of exclusive in-game content.

Although it’s clear that Adler’s inclusion will influence Call of Duty Black Ops 6's campaign and multiplayer sections, one thing that would be very interesting to see is how his return will influence other characters from the previous game. This is mainly in regards to the protagonist of Cold War, Bell, whom Adler seemed to have spared in the climax.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release later this year, and Adler's return is just one of several features that promise to make it an exceptional addition to the franchise.

