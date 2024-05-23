Call of Duty officially begins promoting Black Ops 6 with a hidden advertisement

As suggested by recent rumors and leaks, the promotional campaign for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has already begun this month. Following the discovery of The Truth Lies website, the official Call of Duty account on social media has now begun promoting Treyarch's highly anticipated FPS premium with a mysterious advertisement strategy, to say the least.

This article will dive deeper into the newly revealed Call of Duty Black Ops 6 advertisement on social media, promoted by Activision.

Call of Duty promotes Black Ops 6 with The Truth Lies website's advertisement on social media

Expand Tweet

Several players recently noticed a small clip on Call of Duty's official account on X. Upon close observation, it was found that the video contains a link to The Truth Lies website, which was discovered by insiders. This website features a mysterious page with an interactive old television showcasing the Black Ops 6 teaser in numerous small videos.

It looks like the Call of Duty team eventually noticed that their mysterious promotional website was gaining attention online. Hence, they may have decided to directly share the website's link on their official page on X.

Now what's crucial to note is that the advertisement shared by CoD's account is not visible when one attempts to find it directly by going on the profile page. It's been witnessed so far mostly as an ad that pops up out of nowhere. It will be intriguing to see when the next official update on Black Ops 6 is shared by Activision.

CoD 2024 is expected to release on October 25 (Image via Activision)

Treyarch's upcoming installment is set to feature a timeline from the Gulf War. Moreover, it's expected to bring back iconic characters like Russell Adler and Frank Woods from Black Ops Cold War.

Fans of Call of Duty Zombies will also receive a big surprise this year as the game is rumored to reintroduce a round-based zombie experience. The zombie-based content might also make its way into the early access period this time.

For more news and the latest updates on Call of Duty 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.