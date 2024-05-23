Black Ops 6 posters reportedly spotted in real-life places

Treyarch is going all-in with the Black Ops 6 reveal. Following a unique teaser launch for the upcoming title, a netizen spotted one of the game's official posters in New York. The posters show an image of the defaced Mount Rushmore and the phrase "The Truth Lies" on it, alongside another poster that says "The Truth is the first casualty of war," elements that were repeatedly showcased in the Call of Duty 2024 video teasers.

Activision is going above and beyond to market the upcoming Call of Duty game this year. It even made a new website dedicated to the game's video teasers and the real-life posters are definitely some next-level marketing.

Black Ops 6 posters show up in New York

In May 2024, user @xocheergurlox took to X a photo of the new Black Ops 6 posters in New York City. They feature elements from the game's official video teaser, including the defaced Mount Rushmore and the phrases "The Truth Lies" and "The Truth is the first casualty of war."

Activision finally dropped the teasers for the highly anticipated Black Ops 6 during the weekly update in Season 3 Reloaded. The video teasers are accessible via the thetruthlies.com website which contains an interactive television with six different channels. So far, only three video teasers have been released at the time of writing.

As of now, the posters have only been spotted in NYC and it's unclear if these are coming to more locations. However, fans are hopeful to see more such teasers in real life.

Call of Duty 2024 is poised to become one of the biggest releases this year, and Activision is doing a good job hyping up the community. The game's official launch date has yet to be released but more details are expected to be revealed on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox Showcase.

