CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 poster reportedly leaked

The first CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 poster has reportedly been leaked online by a trusted insider on social media. Treyarch recently started the promotional campaign for its upcoming FPS premium with a mysterious website called The Truth Lies. Now, the newly leaked poster indicates that a big update or official reveal might be arriving soon.

NOTE: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt until there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 leaked poster reportedly features a popular character from Black Ops Cold War

Reliable scooper and insider @billbil_kun recently shared a post on X with a blurred image showcasing a character similar to that in Treyarch's Black Ops past game posters. While it's not confirmed, another insider pointed out in the comments that the figure in this leaked Black Ops 6 poster could be Adler from Black Ops Cold War.

The figure's appearance somehow matches Adler's previous look from 2020's Black Ops Cold War where he was revealed as a playable operator. However, this is merely speculation for now.

It will be interesting to see if Treyarch comes up with an official poster reveal in the next few days. Considering the studio has already unleashed a CoD 2024 teaser, a big update will likely emerge soon.

For now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt until Activision makes an official announcement. The publisher is set to fully reveal this year's new FPS premium on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox Showcase event.

