What to expect from Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase? Release date, gameplay reveal, pre-order, and more

The Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase is currently scheduled for June 9, 2024. The event promises a host of details on the upcoming Call of Duty title, calling it a "Full Reveal". Hence, there's a lot to expect, including the title's release date, gameplay from the Campaign and Multiplayer, details on the different versions of the game, and much more.

Black Ops 6 Direct is the official BO6 reveal event that will take place right after the conclusion of the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday (June 9). It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, for all fans to catch up on the announcements.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at what you as a fan can expect from the upcoming event.

Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase: What to expect in the worldwide reveal event?

Call of Duty fans can expect a lot of interesting details to drop with Black Ops 6 Direct:

Gameplay

No video game reveal event is complete without gameplay footage. Treyarch, the studio behind the Black Ops series, has been working on this title since 2020, and players have high expectations for its upcoming release. Although it is yet to be ascertained, you can expect intel drops on the highly anticipated Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Release date and Multiplayer beta

Following the gameplay clips and intel on the shooter, fans can expect word on the official release date. Based on previous Black Ops 6 leaks, the game is expected to go live on October 25, 2024. That said, this date hasn't been officially confirmed and the official release date is likely to be announced during the Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase.

But that's not all. Fans can also expect the official dates for the game's Multiplayer beta as well. Call of Duty usually runs Multiplayer beta weeks (both closed and open) before the launch to ensure the game is ready for a full-fledged public release.

As of now, no announcements have been made in this regard, but fans can expect to hear from the developers about it in the Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase.

Pre-order details and editions

Call of Duty is known for selling different editions of their games at different price points, with the more expensive versions usually delivering more content in the form of cosmetics, COD Points, or BlackCell Battle Pass. Although it hasn't been announced, Black Ops 6, like its predecessors, is expected to be released with a Standard Edition base game priced at $69.99, the Vault Edition at $99.99, and the Cross-Gen bundle for $69.99.

Furthermore, fans can expect a word on when the pre-orders will go live, along with all the rewards that they can earn by pre-ordering the game. Currently, some leaks suggest that the pre-order rewards would be available for use in Black Ops 6 as well as with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Apart from the above, players can expect details about the new or returning features in the game such as Winner's Circle, Gestures, Theater Mode, and more in the Black Ops 6 Direct in Xbox Showcase.

