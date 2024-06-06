Iconic Theater Mode to reportedly return in CoD Black Ops 6

The iconic Theater Mode from previous Call of Duty installments like Black Ops Cold War will reportedly return in Black Ops 6. This major leak comes from @BobNetworkUk, a reliable insider on X. Theater Mode has been a component of multiple Black Ops entries from Treyarch and many were hoping to see it return.

This article will mention key details on Theater Mode's rumored return in Treyarch's Black Ops 6.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation.

Black Ops 6 will reportedly see the comeback of Theater Mode from Black Ops Cold War

Trusted scooper @BobNetworkUk, who has shared near-accurate information on Call of Duty games in the past, recently took to X. While sharing a cryptic picture of a theater hall, the insider claimed that Theater Mode will be returning in Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, Theater Mode was last seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War. It was originally introduced in the first Black Ops title in 2010. The mode subsequently reappeared in 2011's Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 2, Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4.

A still from the Theater Mode option as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Theater Mode allows players to record clips, arrange them together, and upload them to their in-game file share and on the internet. They can save gameplay and take screenshots. Moreover, they can fast forward, pause, slow down, or rewind gameplay videos. Notably, the playback of the game can be viewed from any perspective of a given map.

Several titles like Black Ops 2 and 3 even allowed players to watch their Zombies matches in Theater Mode. While in Black Ops 4, there was an option to use the mode to view Blackout matches.

For more news and updates on Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.