Black Ops 6 coming Day One on Game Pass might boost Xbox Series X/S sales

Microsoft may get a much-needed boost in sales for Xbox Series X/S with Black Ops 6 releasing Day One on Game Pass this fall, according to a trusted insider on social media. A recent report on the sales performance of the current generation of Xbox consoles suggested that Series X/S devices are still lagging behind the last generation's Xbox One.

This article will mention the key details on the current state of Xbox hardware sales and how the numbers may increase with Black Ops 6 coming Day One on Game Pass.

Note: This article is speculative. Readers are advised to take early rumors, predictions, and speculations with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 6 expected to boost Xbox Series X/S sales with its Day One release on Game Pass, suggests insider

The sales report mentioned the exact sold units of Xbox Series X/S after 42 months of launch in comparison to Xbox One.

Trending

To be precise, Xbox Series X/S consoles have sold a total of 28.5 million units worldwide after 42 months. On the other hand, Xbox One had managed to sell 31.2 million units in the same duration. This means Series X/S is still 2.7 million units behind the last-gen console's sales figures.

Expand Tweet

After considering the report, reliable industry insider @eXtas1s on X predicted that sales of Xbox Series X/S are expected to grow following this week's Showcase event and CoD Black Ops 6's Day One launch on Game Pass.

Microsoft had recently confirmed the arrival of Treyarch's anticipated FPS premium on the subscription-based service. This means that users of Game Pass won't have to purchase BO6 for a full price of $70. Instead, they can enjoy it as part of their monthly subscription fee charged for the service.

CoD 2024 is rumored to launch on October 25 (Image via Activision)

Based on the latest prediction, it can be assumed that players who want to get BO6 without paying a premium price may be compelled to get Xbox Series X/S consoles. In such a scenario, the sales numbers may end up escalating later this year when the game eventually comes out.

For more news and the latest updates on Black Ops 6, keep following Sportskeeda.