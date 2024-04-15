CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly release on last-gen PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will ship on last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles, too, according to a recent claim from a reliable source on social media platform X. The current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles have been around for nearly four years now, but it looks like Activision is expected to release Black Ops Gulf War on older devices too.

This update also implies that it will be the longest time for a new Call of Duty to still ship on last-gen consoles.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War expected to ship on last-gen consoles too

Trusted insider @Zuby_Tech recently shared a post on social media platform X in connection to Treyarch's anticipated Call of Duty premium this year. The account mentioned that CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War is likely to be released on the PS4 and Xbox One. In simple words, it will be the longest time that a brand new Call of Duty will continue to ship on last-gen gaming devices.

The main reason for this likely scenario is that the last-gen consoles are still popular and selling quite well. Meanwhile, new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S haven't hit outstanding sales figures yet. Even the PS5 is still lagging behind its predecessor.

CoD 2024 is expected to be released in October (Image via Activision)

Thus, it makes sense for Activision to keep offering new Call of Duty titles on the PS4 and Xbox One if a large section of consumers still owns these consoles. However, it will be interesting to see when the publisher will officially confirm this update ahead of CoD 2024's global release.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War to feature many remastered maps

Several recent reports from various insiders have suggested that CoD 2024 will have remastered maps from classic Black Ops titles. To be precise, maps like Summit, Nuketown, Firing Range, and Hanger18 are expected to return.

Nuketown map as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Players may also get remastered maps from 2012's Black Ops 2, such as iconic areas like Hijacked, Summit, and Raid. This strategy will be similar to last year's Modern Warfare 3, which also featured a vast collection of remastered maps from 2009's original Modern Warfare 2.

