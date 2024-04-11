GTA Plus benefits now cost $7.99 per month on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after the online update

GTA Plus benefits prices had been stagnant since the membership’s introduction in 2022; however, Rockstar Games finally decided to increase it. Starting today, players will be charged USD $7.99 every month for claiming all of the subscription rewards. The move was first noticed on Xbox Series X/S consoles. But it is now applicable for PS5 users, too, since after the release of the weekly event earlier today.

This article explores more details about the increase in the subscription price.

GTA Plus benefits’ price see an increase of $2, yet they remain the same for April 2024

As seen above, players will now have to pay an extra $2 every month for claiming the GTA Plus benefits every month. Since the membership’s launch on March 29, 2022, it was available for USD $5.99 a month on both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, now it costs $7.99 a month on both platforms.

Earlier today, popular Rockstar insider Tez2 first noticed the change in the price of the membership benefits for the Xbox platform. At that moment, the PS5 price remained unaffected.

However, the new prices have been reflected on PlayStation consoles as well after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Moving forward, everybody will have to pay newer prices for the subscription.

It remains uncertain at this point if Rockstar will add more benefits after this move; however, fans can expect the publisher to announce it via an official newsletter post if that happens.

GTA Plus benefits for April 2024

An image of the free Progen Itali GTB included in this month's membership bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

Throughout April 2024, subscribers can claim the following:

Free Progen Itali GTB

Free Magenta-Yellow Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint

Fooligan Tee

Fooligan Vest

Black LS Cap

Coil Cyclone Tee

2x bonuses (Operation Paper Trail Missions and MC Clubhouse activities)

50% boost to Business Production Speeds

50% discount on MC Clubhouses, and other related properties

As announced earlier on March 27, 2024, the subscribers can also access Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare along with other common monthly bonuses.

