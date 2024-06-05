How many Call of Duty studios are working on Black Ops 6?

While Treyarch Studios is the leading developer of Black Ops 6, there are several other Call of Duty studios working on the upcoming game too. Activision's next FPS premium, similar to past installments, is being helmed by a team of different studios that have collaborated on several previous titles. This year will be no exception as well to the long-running tradition.

This article will discuss key details about the Call of Duty studios working on Black Ops 6. The game will be fully revealed later this week on June 9 during the Xbox Showcase event.

Eight Call of Duty studios, including Treyarch, are involved in Black Ops 6 development

Activision officially confirmed the main title for CoD 2024 last month, thus bringing an end to the curiosity of hardcore fans. Since then, numerous pages have gone live for Black Ops 6 ahead of its release this fall. Recently, an official store page for the game was revealed on Steam's website.

A still from the official BO6 page on the Steam website (Image via Valve/Activision)

The Steam page confirms the total number of Call of Duty studios working on Black Ops 6. To be precise, 8 developers are part of the upcoming new FPS installment. Here is a list of all the Activision-owned studios:

Treyarch Studios

Raven Software

Beenox

High Moon Studios

Activision Shanghai

Sledgehammer Games

Infinity Ward

Demonware

According to the leaks and rumors, it's already known that Treyarch is developing BO6's Multiplayer and Zombies modes. On the other hand, Raven's team has worked on the single-player story mode. The latter is rumored to feature an open-world campaign as opposed to previous CoD games that solely relied on the linear mission format.

Black Ops 6 expected to release on October 25

CoD 2024 is expected to feature the campaign and zombies mode during its early access period ahead of release (Image via Activision)

A reliable insider had recently suggested that BO6 may come out on October 25, 2024. While Activision is yet to unleash an official update, it will be interesting to see if the rumored date is legitimate.

The game is also expected to have a Beta phase alongside an early access period with bonus content, including gameplay from Campaign and Zombies modes.

For more news and the latest updates on BO6, keep following Sportskeeda.