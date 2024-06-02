Will Black Ops 6 feature a BlackCell Battle Pass? Possibilities explored

Call of Duty players must be wondering if BlackCell Battle Pass will return in Black Ops 6. The expensive version of the regular Battle Pass has become increasingly popular among fans despite the steep $30 price tag. If one has to go by recent indications from reliable insiders, BO6 may eventually get a BlackCell of its own at launch, thanks to the latest leaks.

This article will mention the possible reasons why Black Ops 6 may feature a BlackCell Battle Pass when it releases in fall 2024.

Note: This article is purely speculative based on the leaks and rumors and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Players are advised to wait for an official confirmation from developers.

Black Ops 6 might get a BlackCell Battle Pass at launch

Reliable scooper @realityuk_, who has shared accurate CoD leaks in the past, recently revealed on X a crucial detail on BO6. The account wrote that Black Ops 6 will likely feature a BlackCell Battle Pass when it comes out later this year.

The insider observed that a leaked clip of Black Ops 6 Vault Edition confirms a BlackCell bundle for the game. As seen in the clip, there are different bonuses for purchasing the Vault Edition. When looked at closely, one specific icon in orange color signifies the BlackCell logo as seen in titles like Modern Warfare 3 and Modern Warfare 2.

CoD 2024 Black Ops is expected to launch later this year on October 25 (Image via Activision)

It appears that Activision will continue to churn out more appealing cosmetics with BO6 under BlackCell bundles for different seasons. However, all of this intel should be taken with a grain of salt right now. The publisher is set to fully reveal the game this week during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9. Hopefully, more details regarding the planned seasonal content will be made available.

